HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has made changes to its Green Energy Loan Fund in an effort to make it easier for property owners to acquire these low-interest loans for large projects designed to have a high impact on energy efficiency.
The DEP currently has $1.8 million available for local governments, businesses, school districts, hospitals, and nonprofits under the program.
“We support projects that take energy efficiency above and beyond building code standards, which other lenders may be less willing to support. This enables property owners to achieve significant long-term energy conservation, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and cost savings in their utility bills,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
GELF is managed by the Reinvestment Fund, which works with owners to make sure their projects meet the minimum energy savings that’s required. Building projects must reduce energy use by more than 10%, while new equipment must demonstrate at least a 25% decrease in energy use. GELF also helps owners identify opportunities to achieve optimal energy efficiency.
To help borrowers, GELF will provide lower interest rates to those who agree to retro-commissioning several years after the installation of the energy-saving project, which ensures that the project continues producing maximum energy savings and emmission reductions.
“As a revolving loan fund, the Green Energy Loan Fund continues its impact over time,” said Andy Rachlin, managing director at Reinvestment Fund. “GELF has returned more than $9 million to the original capital pool that DEP put together in 2009, allowing us to keep adding new projects and generating positive community and environmental outcomes.”
For more information about applying, visit the Green Energy Loan Fund website.
