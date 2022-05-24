Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell will leave the position on July 2 after having served the commonwealth in different capacities for 25 years.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced McDonnell’s departure Monday and named Ramez Ziadeh as acting secretary moving froward.
“Patrick’s dedication to protecting our commonwealth’s environment has been a decades long commitment at DEP, and I am grateful for his service,” Wolf said. “Through his leadership, we are taking significant action to address climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect our waterways, and ensure that contaminated lands are cleaned up and repurposed so that our communities can enjoy these spaces once again.”
McDonnell’s became DEP secretary in 2016. His career has also included service as DEP’s director of policy, the head of the State Energy Office, DEP’s deputy secretary for administration, and as executive policy manager for Public Utility Commissioner Pamela A. Witmer. McDonnell has also served in different leadership roles as part of the Environmental Council of the States.
“I’m so honored to have served Governor Wolf and lead a tremendous and dedicated staff at DEP, all of whom work hard every day – whether in the office, out in the community and even in our waters – to protect Pennsylvania’s abundant natural resources. From our litter cleanups to improving our permitting processes to taking unprecedented steps to address climate change, I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish,” McDonnell said. “Thank you, Governor Wolf, and thank you to all my colleagues at DEP for prioritizing protecting our environment.”
Ziadeh, a licensed professional engineer, has served as the executive deputy secretary of programs at DEP since June 2017 and as director of the Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands prior. He has been with the DEP since 1994 and has over 28 years of extensive experience in environmental permitting, compliance, policy and regulatory rule making.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with Secretary McDonnell, and I am committed to upholding the high standards he set for the office and for the department,” Ziadeh said. “I look forward to working with Governor Wolf to ensure that Pennsylvanians have clear air, clean water, and healthy communities.”
