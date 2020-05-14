WYSOX TOWNSHIP — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, a Wysox Township property owner, Nelson Welles II, used heavy equipment to conduct earth moving activities in wetland and floodplain areas, alter stream banks and stream channels, and install stream crossings and drainage pipes — all without the requisite permits in December of 2019 and January of 2020.
The DEP first became aware of the activities at the Welles Farm on Craftmaster Road on Jan. 15 when a complaint alleging that Laning Creek had been dug out, all trees along the stream removed and large amounts of earth work had been done on the property, was sent to the Bradford County Conservation District. An inspection of the property was conducted the next day.
An inspection report of the work done obtained by The Daily Review shows that inspectors spoke with Welles, the alleged responsible party, who told the inspectors that earth work and in-stream work had taken place without a Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment permit, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, nor an agricultural erosion and sedimentation control plan.
A summary of the impacts of the work showed approximately 25 acres of general earth disturbance, eight acres of potential wetlands impacts, approximately 2,800 feet of in-stream construction, four illegal stream crossings and less than one acre of earthwork in a floodplain.
The inspection report said that the general earth disturbance area of around 25 acres was a wooded area before the land was “cleared and grubbed.” The entire area has been left un-stabilized and there was no evidence of erosion and sediment control best management practices, according to the report.
The report went on to show eight acres of wetlands “that have been completely reworked.” Hydric vegetation and soil were present during the site visit and aerial imaging also appeared to support wetland habitats being disturbed. A further investigation is currently ongoing into the wetlands boundaries and the impact of the earth work.
The work done in Laning Creek was characterized as “extensive” in the report. Some areas of the stream where banks had been diked and other areas where the bank had been laid back at an approximate 3:1 slope were cataloged.
“For the majority of the disturbance length the stream channel has been dredged,” the report said. “The dredged material appears to have been used to fill other areas of the site... In other areas, the RP (responsible party) dredged the stream channel then placed fill along eroded banks.”
The report also showed three illegal stream crossings, one illegal pipe crossing and temporary bridge structures. Also the report showed that floodway channels in FEMA floodplains in various areas were filled in.
The DEP also reported that additional activity was discovered during the inspection that altered wetlands approximately 10 years ago. That work also was not permitted.
After the inspection Welles verbally agreed to do some immediate short-term work to stabilize the affected areas during an in person meeting at the Bradford County Conservation District building in Wysox Township on Jan. 16. The report stated that Welles agreed to remove dikes built along the stream bank and spread wood chips along the stream 25 feet landward from the top of the bank. Welles was given two weeks to complete the work.
On Wednesday, a DEP representative told the Review that the case is ongoing and that the DEP is working in cooperation with the Bradford County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“The potential environmental impacts of these types of violations include: Destabilization of stream banks and stream channels; increased and/or redirected flooding; increased erosion and sedimentation in waterways; reduction of wetlands habitat; degradation of aquatic habitat; and more,” the DEP representative told the Review on Wednesday.
DEP has met with Welles multiple times regarding the earth work. Welles has indicated to the agencies involved that he intends to cooperate to perform mitigation work and attain compliance.
“A longer-term mitigation plan has not yet been finalized, but is anticipated to include wetlands restoration, stream bank stabilization, and installation of fish habitat structures. Permits will be required to perform the restoration work. DEP will continue to work with the relevant parties to address the situation and cannot comment on any potential future penalties or other actions at this time,” the DEP representative said.
The DEP would like to remind the public that anyone concerned about an environmental problem in their community may file a complaint with DEP by contacting their regional office via telephone or by online submission found at dep.pa.gov/About/ReportanIncident/Pages/EnvironmentalComplaints.aspx. The DEP investigates all complaints, and all reports are kept confidential.
