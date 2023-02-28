Department of Agriculture Adds Six Counties to Pennsylvania’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine, Announces Grants and Actions to Help Slow the Spread

Pictured are the 51 counties in Pennsylvania under spotted lanternfly quarantine for 2023.

 Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that six counties have been added to Pennsylvania’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone ahead of the 2023 spring hatch. With this addition, the quarantine for this invasive pest now includes 51 counties.

“Spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that is disruptive and damaging to our agriculture commodities and a nuisance pest for all Pennsylvanians,” said Redding. “Through collective and intentional efforts, including instituting quarantine zones, we continue to slow the spread of this insect, and I call on all Pennsylvanians to assist. This time of year, before the eggs hatch in spring, do your part to help manage the pest by scraping egg masses and reporting where they are found. Each egg mass destroyed eliminates 30-50 lanternflies before they have an opportunity to hatch and spread.”