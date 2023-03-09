HARRISBURG – In recognition of Women’s History Month, Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities Acting Secretary Sarah Hammer reminds Pennsylvania’s community groups, businesses, and organizations of two free programs available through the Department. Investing in Women and Moms on the Money Trail both aim to help women understand their finances and improve their financial health.

“During Women’s History Month, and every month, the Department plays a key role in supporting women throughout their financial journey,” said Acting Secretary Sarah Hammer. “We have resources to guide women in all phases of life in managing their money, working towards a financially stable future, and achieving their financial goals.”