HARRISBURG – The Department of Banking and Securities is informing consumers who have purchased or are holding a money order from Diamond Money Order Company, LLC, or a “DMC Money Order,” that is not being honored, that the Department is now accepting claims against the company. The Department will work to recover funds for eligible consumers — more information on how to file a claim can be found below.

On Feb. 1, the Department announced that it issued a cease-and-desist order against Diamond, a Pennsylvania-licensed money transmitter located in Levittown, and its owners Han-Young Huang and Michael Blicharski. The Department found that Diamond violated several provisions of the Money Transmitter Act and has been unable to fund any money orders since late January. Diamond and its owners were ordered to immediately cease all money transmitter activities and their transmitter license was revoked.