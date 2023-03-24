HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Penn State University (PSU), and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) released the second annual report analyzing the impact of online gambling, also referred to as interactive gaming or iGaming in Pennsylvania.

“This report will assist DDAP in its mission to assess and address how gambling behaviors impact compulsive and problem gambling within the Commonwealth,” said DDAP Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “We want to ensure we are offering all the resources we can at the state level to anyone who may be experiencing problem gambling behaviors. Knowing the current online gambling trends in the state will help DDAP make informed decisions and help to spread awareness that treatment and resources are available to help when this recreational hobby becomes a more serious problem.”