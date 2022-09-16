The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services reminds citizens are reminded that the 2022 General Election will be held Nov. 8.
Bradford County voters will be voting for a number of important races, including certain municipal government positions and for the state house, where Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) are running unopposed in their districts. Voters will also decide on a new representative in Congress, with Republican Congressman Dan Meuser facing off against Amanda Waldman to represent the Pennsylvania 9th congressional district.
There are three statewide races, for Lieutenant Governor, Governor, and United States Senate. Five candidates will be running in both the Governor and Lieutenant Governor races, their separate elections meaning voters can pick a Governor and Lieutenant Governor from different parties. There are eight candidates on the ballot for the Senate.
Potential voters may register to vote, change their address or party affiliation prior to Monday, Oct. 24. Individuals can register in person at the Annex Building of the Courthouse in Towanda or online by visiting www.register.votespa.com. Individuals must be registered to vote prior to Oct. 24 to vote in this year’s election. Postmarks are not permitted.
Mail-in or Absentee ballot applications must be submitted to the County Board of Elections by 4:30 on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Mail-in and Absentee ballots must be received in the office of the Board of Elections by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be counted. Postmarks are not permitted.
All polling places will be open Nov. 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise directed by the Courts. Polling place maps and other information can be found at bradfordcountypa.org/department/elections.
