The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services reminds citizens are reminded that the 2022 General Election will be held Nov. 8.

Bradford County voters will be voting for a number of important races, including certain municipal government positions and for the state house, where Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) are running unopposed in their districts. Voters will also decide on a new representative in Congress, with Republican Congressman Dan Meuser facing off against Amanda Waldman to represent the Pennsylvania 9th congressional district.