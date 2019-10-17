HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is calling for the legalization of test strips that could allow drug users to detect the presence of fentanyl before the substance could lead to another overdose.
During a presentation of a new report, A Deadly Dose: Fentanyl’s Impact on Pennsylvania, DePasquale said, “Test strips that allow users to determine if fentanyl is present are one of the best overdose-prevention measures developed so far. The General Assembly should act to make test strips legal and widely available because they can help to save lives.”
DePasquale also had several recommendations for state and federal lawmakers, including incentives to steer people toward the fields of addiction medicine, behavioral health sciences, and nursing; provide a range of medication-assisted treatment options for prisons and recovery facilities; continue funding and clear any hurdles for the distribution of the anti-overdose drug naloxone; provide incentives for the Chinese government to block the export of fentanyl; and to remain conscious that they are not inadvertently creating barriers to opioid treatment.
According to the report, fentanyl has been involved in a 65% increase in overdose deaths reported between 2015 and 2017, that opioid-related hospital stays costs taxpayers at least $178 million, and that fentanyl proved to be in the top three deadliest drugs among counties tracking the data in 2017.
“While Pennsylvania was able to achieve an 18 percent drop in overdose deaths from 2017 to 2018, mainly due to the increased access to overdose reversal medications like naloxone, the state still saw more than 4,000 overdose deaths last year,” DePasquale said. “Fentanyl’s deadly strength also poses a risk to first responders and law enforcement officers who may come into contact with the drug.”
DePasquale noted that opioid treatment and deaths cost the U.S. $500 billion each year across health care, criminal justice, and lost productivity. The impact equals around $25 billion per year in Pennsylvania.
