Dept. of Health: Bradford County now has second case of COVID-19 (free to read)

An update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday showed that a second case of COVID-19 has been identified in Bradford County. Additional details have not been provided.
This was among 560 additional positives identified as of noon Thursday, bringing a total of 1,687 across the state in 48 counties.
Five additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 16.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Bradford County's first positive case was announced Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.