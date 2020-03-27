Desmond Street Walkway to get lighting as first step in planned improvement

SAYRE BOROUGH — A long sought after improvement project for the Desmond Street Walkway is moving forward with the approval of a lighting and electrical bid for the downtown passage Wednesday.
The Sayre Borough Council approved a $7,300 bid submitted by Jeff Paul Plumbing and Heating to install lighting on three of the walkway’s pillars leading to a large municipal parking area, as well as the electrical service to power them.
“It was one of those things — some day we’re going to do this, some day we’re going to do that,” borough Manager Dave Jarrett explained about the project’s history. “Now, the some days are here.”
Jarrett said the lighting will help brighten the way for those who utilize the 150 parking spaces on the other side of the walkway if they are getting out of work after the sun goes down.
“It will dress up the area,” he added. “It’s the beginning of an overall renovation that will take some time. Our hope is that someday the exterior walls and buildings will be refinished and new plantings will be put in there. It will be a nice space.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.