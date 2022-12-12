Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda

Early results for the governor’s race appear on screen at Doug Mastriano’s election night watch party in Camp Hill, PA

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion.