Despite progress, officials not letting up in addiction battle

A presentation during the recent County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Convention echoed the good news that’s been publicized in recent weeks, that the commonwealth has been making progress in the fight against opioids since Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration more than a year ago.
In highlighting the progress, however, Pennsylvania Opioid Command Center Incident Commander Ray Barishansky said it is no reason to slow down the state’s efforts.
“This crisis continues to affect thousands of Pennsylvanians and we are seeing other hurdles in the substance use crisis including new drugs, such as stimulants, that are involved in the substance use crisis,” he said in a press release following his presentation Wednesday. “We remain laser-focused and committed to continuing to address substance use disorder in the commonwealth.”
During the four-day conference in Reading that began on Sunday, Commissioner Ed Bustin reported that there were two confirmed overdose deaths and a third possible overdose death in Bradford County.
“Progress doesn’t count to the people that are losing their lives and the families it affects,” said Bustin during Thursday’s commissioners meeting. “It’s ongoing.”
“One loss of life to overdose is one too many,” added Commissioner Daryl Miller, who joined Bustin and Commissioner Doug McLinko at the conference. “When you look at the numbers, the tens of thousands in the commonwealth dying every year from overdoses. It’s horrific. It’s a Vietnam War every year. We have got to get serious and start looking at causes. What is causing this problem? The human toll is just unbelievable. It reverberates through families, through communities.”
According to the Opioid Command Center, drug overdose deaths across the commonwealth dropped by 18% from 2017 to 2018, while the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program has reduced opioid prescriptions by 27% since it went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017. In Bradford County, Bustin said there has been a similar reduction in prescribed opioids.
State officials also highlighted the 7,000 free Naloxone kids that were distributed across Pennsylvania in December 2018, along with more than 25,000 doses made available to emergency responders, with additional distributions set for Sept. 18 and Sept. 25.; the extensive opioid prescription training that has been provided to health care professionals; and the implementation of drug take-back boxes that resulted in the disposal of 482,000 pounds of unwanted drugs in 2018.
Commissioners also noted how the conversation is expanding beyond opioids to other abused substances, such as methamphetamine, while McLinko called for more targeting of the dealers.
“The substance is not the problem because the substance is changing,” Miller said about the issue of addiction at large. “We’re losing a lot of people. You open up the paper and you see someone 35 years old. There’s a whole family around that person.”
More information about the state’s efforts can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.
