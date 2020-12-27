ROME – In the end, patriotism won.
Last weekend, the huge snowfall left behind after Winter Storm Gail snuffed out the local Wreaths Across America event, in which volunteers had planned to place Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves in four cemeteries in the northeastern section of Bradford County.
“We couldn’t even read the headstones,” right after the storm, organizer Rebecca Harkness noted Saturday afternoon. She reported around 3 to 3 ½ feet of snow fell in that area. So, she had to postpone the Dec. 19 wreath-laying, scheduled for the Rome, South Litchfield, Towner Hill and North Orwell cemeteries.
This week, though, with snow melting down, they were able to decorate headstones in three of the four locations.
The Wreaths Across America organization is in charge of the Christmas-time wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery and on many other veterans’ graves across the nation. According to WAA information shared earlier by Harkness, there are 2,150 participating locations besides Arlington. She has begun the project locally.
This year, she ordered 299 wreaths, costing well over $4,000. Donations from individuals and groups covered the cost.
Usually, the event features an opening ceremony in Rome including a color guard, Boy Scouts, and numerous visitors and volunteers. The volunteers then distribute wreaths there and at other participating cemeteries.
Harkness did not want to endanger those participants, though, and canceled the opening ceremony. But she feels strongly about the veterans’ wreaths. So, Saturday afternoon, she and about a half-dozen helpers simply placed them on graves in the Rome Cemetery.
With temperatures somewhere in the 20s, a cold wind blowing, and snow still covering the ground, they took the evergreen wreaths from large boxes and leaned them against all headstones with flags and plaques. A veteran herself, Harkness paused in front of each headstone she decorated to offer a salute and say the person’s name.
They were “just doing the best we can to honor them all,” she stated.
Harkness said the Parks family placed wreaths in the Towner Hill Cemetery and she and her husband, John, took care of South Litchfield. As soon as the road to the North Orwell Cemetery is cleared, volunteers will take wreaths there as well.
Of the four cemeteries, Rome has the most veterans’ graves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.