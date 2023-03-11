Determining if someone is mentally fit for trial in Pa. often traps them in the place making them worse — jail

Rachel Bridgeman spent 49 days in Allegheny County Jail waiting for treatment at a state hospital because a court found her incompetent to stand trial. In that time, her mental health deteriorated and she began to bang her head, causing bruising.

 For Spotlight PA and PINJ/Nate Smallwood
This story is a collaboration between Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism, published as part of a Pittsburgh Media Partnership project.

Rachel Bridgeman thought she could hear God.

The Allegheny County Jail, like others around Pennsylvania, houses people who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial and are waiting for treatment at a state hospital.
Torrance State Hospital is one of only two hospitals in Pennsylvania that provide "competency restoration," treatment for people who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Rachel Bridgeman (left) spent 49 days waiting in the Allegheny County Jail for a state hospital bed because she was found incompetent to stand trial. Her sister Sarah (right) traveled 21 hours from Georgia to get her out.
Rachel Bridgeman (left) and her sister Sarah (right) celebrated Rachel’s release from Allegheny County Jail. It took a cooperative, community-based effort to help free Rachel after she was deemed incompetent to stand trial.