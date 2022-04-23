Those researching the ancestry of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent years have come across some ties with Towanda.
According to research carried out by Gary Boyd Roberts of American Ancestors, Johnson’s great-grandmother on his mother’s side was Helen Tracy Lowe-Porter. Lowe-Porter, who ended up moving to Princeton, New Jersey, “gained renown in the literary world as translator for Thomas Mann, noted German author,” according to an obituary for her sister, Frances C. Porter, published in the Dec. 10, 1956 edition of The Daily Review.
Lowe-Porter’s work as a writer and translator also include translations of papers for Albert Einstein, Arthur Schnitzler, Frank Thiess and Hermann Broch, according to encyclopedia.com. Her original works included the blank verse drama “Abdication,” which was performed at the Gate Theatre in Dublin in 1948 and was published in 1950 and a book of poetry called “Casual Verse” published in 1957.
According to Review archives, Lowe-Porter is the daughter of Henry C. Porter and Clara Holcomb. Henry Porter, who was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, moved to Towanda in 1844 and established the Chamberlin & Porter store at 1 Brick Row in 1848. The store became known as the H.C. Porter & Son drug store.
