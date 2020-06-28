Truck and tractor pulls blew into Burlington Friday night as the Burlington Motor Park hosted Smoke & Speed's SS Pulling Series Summer Bash. Drivers flocked in from as far as Indiana with their trucks and tractors and competed in multiple categories of pulls Friday night and Saturday. The weekend-long event is scheduled to finish with a demolition derby today at noon.

Connect with Bri: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; bostrander@thedailyreview.com; Facebook @Brianne Ostrander Daily Review.