Truck and tractor pulls blew into Burlington Friday night as the Burlington Motor Park hosted Smoke & Speed's SS Pulling Series Summer Bash. Drivers flocked in from as far as Indiana with their trucks and tractors and competed in multiple categories of pulls Friday night and Saturday. The weekend-long event is scheduled to finish with a demolition derby today at noon.
Diesel and dirt
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
