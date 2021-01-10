Dinner to benefit Happy Tails outdoor play area

NORTH TOWANDA – Chicken and biscuit dinners will be served for takeout or dine-in at Jones Diner in North Towanda from noon to 2 p.m. next Sunday to raise money for fencing around the outdoor play area at Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter located further west on Route 6.
For $10, participants will enjoy a chicken and biscuit dinner with gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, corn, and a cookie. Those planning on ordering for takeout should call the diner ahead of time at (570)-265-9888.
A spokesperson at Happy Tails explained that shelter personnel look forward to the construction of the outdoor play area since it will give dogs plenty of room to run around and get some exercise.
The fencing was originally planned to be finished by the end of 2020 but faced complications with workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers showed their support last year by creating an enclosed catio – cat patio – on the east side of the building among other small projects for the animals, according to the press release.
The Happy Tails staff is grateful to the Jones family and participating customers for putting on the benefit dinner.
Learn more about the animal shelter on its website, happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com.
