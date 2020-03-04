The Diocese of Scranton is taking a few temporary precautions for the 11 Pennsylvania counties it serves, including Bradford, as public health officials continue monitoring the coronavirus and other flu activity.
In an announcement released Tuesday, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera has temporarily suspended the offering of the precious blood via chalice during communion and is directing parishioners to exchange signs of peace without physical contact.
“As of today, it is important to emphasize that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but the situation across the country is changing rapidly,” Bambera said. “The safety and health of our local faith community and all of northeastern and north central Pennsylvania is a priority for me.”
As the diocese continues monitoring the status of coronavirus, Bambera reminded those offering Holy Communion to wash their hands before the service or use antibacterial hand sanitizer before and after distributing communion. He also urged parishioners to cover coughs or sneezes with their elbows instead of hands, to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often, to keep frequently touched items in their homes clean, and to stay at home if they are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and be ready to make any updates as needed,” Bambera said.
