The Diocese of Scranton announced Monday that it is suspending all public masses until further notice out of continuing concerns about COVID-19.
“It deeply saddens me to take this temporary action, knowing the depth of the faith of people in the Diocese of Scranton and their desire to celebrate the Holy Eucharist on a regular basis,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said in an announcement. “But with each passing day, the number of people impacted by the coronavirus continues to grow locally and it is clear that we, as a faith community, must do our part in order to help slow the spread of this disease.”
The suspension applies to all of the diocese’s parishes, including those in Bradford County, as well as worship sites, chapels, health care facilities, and college campuses, and was based on the advice of medical experts, according to Bambera. However, churches will remain open for private individual prayer, with hours to be determined locally. Weddings, funerals, baptisms and other sacramental celebrations will also be allowed, but attendance will be limited to immediate family and in accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anointing of the Sick and Reconciliation will be available upon individual request by those in serious need.
A private mass will be celebrated each day in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, which can be viewed on CTV at 12:10 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. on weekdays. A Saturday Vigil Mass will show at 4 p.m., and rebroadcast at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masses will also be streamed on www.dioceseofscranton.org, along with the diocese’s social media platforms and YouTube channel.
“As bishop, in addition to the care of souls, my priority is to ensure the safety and health of all of our faithful parishioners, friends and those we welcome through our outreach and service. As such, the decision that I have made, while difficult, is the best way for us to work together to serve the common good of all, both in our parishes and in our communities,” Bambera said.
Bambera called for payers for those who are currently sick as well as the medical professionals working to address the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.