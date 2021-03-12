In past years, a large crowd has gathered at the Bradford County Courthouse steps to recognize March as Intellectual Disability Awareness Month in locally and across Pennsylvania.
However, that gathering involving those from Bradford and Sullivan counties will not be able to take place this year. Instead, Bradford County Commissioners presented a video from the Bradford/Sullivan County Developmental Disability Awareness Committee that featured many from across the counties reading Gov. Tom Wolf’s proclamation.
The video highlighted the challenges faced among those with intellectual disabilities and those who work with them due to COVID-19.
As the video’s narrator read, “Agencies and providers had to be creative in how to reach our individuals who would feel the significant loss if we weren’t able to provide these services that are so important to their everyday lives,” all while maintaining their safety through strict COVID-19 protocols.
Commissioner John Sullivan read the local proclamation that recognized the value of those with intellectual disabilities in the community, the variety of backgrounds those with intellectual disabilities can come from, and the vital role that education, early intervention, home and community-based services, and employment play in helping those individuals thrive.
“To think about the contributions these ladies and gentlemen bring to our community – it’s part of what makes Bradford County a great place to live,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
“I’d like to tell those folks how proud we are of them,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added, “and how important of a part they are in our community.”
McLinko, who noted that he recently lost a cousin with disabilities, also thanked the educators and caregivers who work with these individuals each day.
“God bless you folks,” he said.
March has been recognized as Developmental Disability Awareness Month since1987 when it was established by President Ronald Regan.
Although Miller was disappointed that they were unable to hold an event on the courthouse steps, he remained optimistic that they would be able to next year.
