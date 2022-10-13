The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
On April 10, 1912, RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage. On board was a passenger who was born in Bradford County, Pa. When the ship collided with an iceberg on April 15, this person was one of the survivors, though her husband was lost in the sinking of the ship. Explore this story and learn about Bradford County’s connection to one of the most well-known shipwrecks in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.