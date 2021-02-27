Discussions begin regarding a potential property maintenance ordinance in Troy Borough

TROY — Troy Borough council is considering enacting a new property maintenance ordinance after borough President Jason Hodlofski has suggested creating one to help better infrastructure in town.
During a monthly borough meeting on Thursday, Hodlofski proposed that council move towards establishing an ordinance that will set standards for owners of rental properties.
“One of the big reason I joined the council was to try to do my part in making the borough itself a little more presentable,” Hodlofski commented before stating that he has recently noticed that many rental properties in the borough are “below what (he) would consider presentable standards.”
Hodlofski proposed that inspections of rental properties may be a positive addition to a potentially new Troy Borough ordinance regarding property maintenance.
The president shared his belief that if buildings are dilapidated on the outside they are probably not in good condition on the inside either.
“Some of these guys are flipping houses and residents like there’s no tomorrow and I want our community to be not only presentable on the inside but people to feel confident and comfortable where they live when they do live in these houses,” he said.
Hodlofski added that while the borough has spent money on lighting in town and has worked to improve the looks of sidewalks in Troy, money spent on those issues is “wasted” if houses near them don’t look presentable.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close said that he believes the ordinance is “a good idea” and informed council that it has been discussed within the borough council previously but “never got off the ground.”
Close stated that the Towanda Borough Council attempted to enact a rental ordinance in the recent past and “it caused quite a stir” in the community.
Close plans to speak with representatives from Towanda Borough to find out more about the ordinance.
While there are many aspects and logistics of a potential property maintenance ordinance in Troy still to be discussed, Close stated council is going to “start the conversation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.