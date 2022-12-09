Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court

Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton speaks at a news conference at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to the discuss the 2022 midterm election results.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Alejandro A. Alvarez
HARRISBURG — Democrats say they are now in control of the Pennsylvania House after their top leader had herself sworn in a month before the new legislative session begins in order to schedule three critical special elections.