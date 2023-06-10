Disputes over education spending, cash reserves emerge as Pa. budget deadline approaches

HARRISBURG — With three weeks until the June 30 deadline to pass a new spending plan, Pennsylvania lawmakers appear split over how much of the state’s multi-billion surplus to invest in public services — a fundamental divide that must be resolved to move forward on the budget.

