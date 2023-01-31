I am excited to announce that I am seeking re-election to District Court 42-3-03. I have presided as Judge of the District which is comprised of: Albany, Burlington, Franklin, Monroe, Overton, Towanda and North Towanda Townships, as well as, the Boroughs of Burlington, Monroe, New Albany, and Towanda since 2018.

It has been my privilege to serve the residents of my District and of Bradford County. During my last five years on the bench I have conducted myself in a professional and courteous manner. I feel I have treated each person who comes before the Court with respect, deciding cases based on the law, the Constitution, and the facts presented in each case. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me, and it would be my honor to continue serving my community as Magisterial District Judge.