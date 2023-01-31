I am excited to announce that I am seeking re-election to District Court 42-3-03. I have presided as Judge of the District which is comprised of: Albany, Burlington, Franklin, Monroe, Overton, Towanda and North Towanda Townships, as well as, the Boroughs of Burlington, Monroe, New Albany, and Towanda since 2018.
It has been my privilege to serve the residents of my District and of Bradford County. During my last five years on the bench I have conducted myself in a professional and courteous manner. I feel I have treated each person who comes before the Court with respect, deciding cases based on the law, the Constitution, and the facts presented in each case. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me, and it would be my honor to continue serving my community as Magisterial District Judge.
As the District Judge in Towanda, over 15,000 criminal, civil, traffic, non-traffic, and landlord-tenant cases have come through the Court since 2018. The introduction of COVID-19 took an already busy Court and provided us with additional challenges. I feel that my staff and I met those challenges successfully. We worked our way through the often daily changes and obstacles with the primary goal of ensuring that all people had their full and unfettered access to the Court and timely resolution to their issues.
In July 2020 I participated in a regularly scheduled audit by The Administrative Office of
Pennsylvania Courts. My Court was found to be in full compliance with the standards and expectations laid out by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I also attended the Minor Judiciary Education Board continuing education trainings offered each year.
My first term as MDJ has been a fulfilling and challenging experience. I work hard to stay informed with new laws from the legislature and the changing case law that is handed down by the higher Courts. I truly learn something new every day in the position of Magisterial District Judge and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to serve my community.
I continue to reside in North Towanda Township with Amy, my wife of 24 years, and our children Emily and Jacob. I humbly ask that you consider giving me your vote in the upcoming Primary Election on May 16th , 2023.
