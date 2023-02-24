ANNVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announces its Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans are available throughout the state to assist veterans in obtaining information and initiating benefit claim paperwork through the assistance of DMVA accredited veteran service officers. The outreach vans are available to be booked for community events through the DMVA website, and can be set up at convenient locations such as shopping centers, sporting events, county fairs, parades, festivals, and other events throughout Pennsylvania, at no cost.

“Every eligible veteran should be able to access the benefits they earned through their service to this nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of DMVA. “That’s why the DMVA is working to eliminate barriers to applying for benefits, like transportation, and meet veterans where they are. With our outreach programs, we’re working to make sure veterans can get the services they need, right in their communities.”