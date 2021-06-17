Veterans and their families are being warned about pension poaching scams, or financial scams that target veterans, survivors, and their families who are potentially eligible for VA benefits.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, these scams involve veterans or their beneficiaries being charged by those “helping” them apply for VA pensions. Veterans or their advocates should never pay for forms or to submit applications, for the promise of eligibility or a pensions, to restructure assets in order to “qualify,” or to receive a lump sum payment on a pension.
“Pennsylvania has numerous accredited veteran service officers available who are eager to help veterans prepare claims and apply for benefits free of charge,” said Joel Mutschier, director of DMVA Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “These are experienced and certified professionals who are well-trained and provide great advice to veterans.”
Pennsylvania has around 200 officers who work within the DMVA, county veterans affairs offices and veteran service organizations, he noted.
“Veterans served and sacrificed with great pride and deserve their pension. No one should ever deny a veteran an important benefit that they earned protecting our freedoms,” said Mutschier.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim or who suspect a pension scam can call (717) 783-1944, email pavets@attorneygeneral.gov, or submit a complaint online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.
