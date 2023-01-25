HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop T announced today it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on October 22, 1987. The tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer truck, killing McClure and her driver.