The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and Pennsylvania State Police shared tips with Pennsylvanians on Tuesday to spot scams and protect their money and personal information approaching this year’s Cyber Monday.
“An increasing number of consumers are expected to shop online this holiday season because of the pandemic,” said Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague, “Scam artists will look to take advantage of this fact and use every tactic available to try and obtain your sensitive financial information for nefarious purposes.”
While shopping from home is the safest option due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state officials predict that scammers are set to take advantage of the surge in online holiday transactions.
PSP routinely works with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate fraud and scams, according to the press release from the DOBS.
Since scam and fraud activity tend to increase during times of tragedy or emergency, it is highly important that consumers shop on the web carefully in 2020.
“Scammers are especially active during the holidays, as spending, online shopping, and charitable giving increase,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP, “Their tactics evolve with technology, but several of the most prevalent scams have existed for decades. These sophisticated criminals can steal thousands of dollars from hundreds of miles away, so we urge everyone to remain vigilant and to know the warning signs.”
The DOBS said that Pennsylvanians should remain skeptical of all retailers and emails throughout their online holiday shopping experiences.
Consumers should be wary of scammers selling highly popular items of the season for deals that appear to good to be true, according to WSLS-TV, virtual channel 10 news.
Three common scams for Pennsylvanians to look out for this year include:
Phishing E-mail Scams – Phishing emails are a common tactic used by scammers to acquire personal information. Advanced techniques include replicating merchant and retail templates with harmful links designed to obtain usernames and passwords, and potentially sensitive financial information.
Skimming and E-skimming Device Scams – Skimming devices take the information from the black magnetic strip on debit or credit cards at the point of sale device or ATM machine; last year, criminals infected a merchant’s website with a digital version of their card.
Gift Card Fraud – Scammers use a computer program or “bot” to test millions of random combinations of numbers and pins at retailer websites, and once they find a winning combination, they use all of the available funds to shop for themselves or sell the information on the dark web. When the real owner tries to use it to shop online, there won’t be any money on the card.
The DOBS also gave six strategies to Pennsylvanians to help them protect themselves and their information: monitoring one’s financial accounts and checking for any transactions they don’t recall making, never following links from unsolicited emails, typing websites directly into one’s browser to avoid international domains, using a credit or debit card for online purchases rather than checks, and hanging up on unsolicited phone calls that urge one to donate “right now.”
If one provides sensitive information during a phone call he or she didn’t initiate, they should hang up and contact their financial institution and local police department.
The DOBS press release also said that victims of scams can make a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Contact the DOBS at 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-722-2657 for questions or to file complaints about financial transactions, companies, or products.
