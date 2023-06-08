Does Towanda need a siren?

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council meeting Monday evening featured a local resident concerned about the lack of a borough siren.
Towanda resident Richard Lewis expressed his dismay that the Towanda Fire Department doesn’t have a siren to warn residents about impending emergencies.
“When that siren went off, I knew something was going on in the community,” Lewis recalled from when Towanda had a siren. “I have no idea what’s happening in this community anymore.”
He stated that the borough should find financing for a new siren.
“If the surrounding communities have [sirens], why don’t we?,” he said.
Council member Gary Parks responded that Towanda Borough’s siren was damaged as a result of a previous flood. Other towns still have their sirens because they were not negatively impacted by storms. The siren was also too expensive to replace.
Parks noted that sirens have become obsolete with the advent of smartphones and similar technology. He stated that Bradford County now sends Code Red alerts to resident’s cell phones to warn them in advance of incoming severe weather conditions, such as floods or tornadoes.
Towanda Fire Chief Bill Roof was not present for the meeting. However, borough officials will bring up Lewis’ concerns at the next fire committee meeting.
