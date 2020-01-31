Bradford County Treasurer Matt Allen, alongside State Dog Warden Jim Johnson, will be selling dog licenses this month.
The Athens Township Building will service the Valley area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, while Troy area residents can head to the Western Alliance Emergency Services from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. Non-licensed pet owners are encouraged to attend either event, as these events are not exclusive to their communities.
Residents are reminded that in Dog Law states citations will be issued for failure to purchase a license for a dog which can result in a fine up to $300.
The fees to license and the categories considered are as follows:
• Non-spayed and non-neutered: $8.50
• Spayed and neutered: $6.50
• Senior citizen owned dog, not spayed or neutered: $6.50
• Senior citizen owned dog, spayed or neutered: $4.50
Citizens who cannot make an appearance in person are also encouraged to register online at www.padoglicense.com.
