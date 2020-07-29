After a couple days without an additional confirmed COVID-19 case in Bradford County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional positive Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of positives to date to 69. Meanwhile, the county has had 4,846 negative tests.
Tuesday’s reporting also included an additional Bradford County nursing home or personal care home that has been affected by COVID-19. In this case, it was an employee of the unnamed facility. Prior to Tuesday’s reporting, Bradford County had two unnamed facilities, one resident, and three employees that were affected.
Data updated Tuesday from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services shows at least one staff member at the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home was affected by COVID-19 (specific numbers are not provided for fewer than five cases). Meanwhile, long-term care facility data updated Tuesday by the Department of Health definitively showed no cases at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, while the Bradford County Manor, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit, and Sayre Health Care Center are each listed with “no data.”
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 1,120 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to date to 109,384, along with 24 new deaths.
