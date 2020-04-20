The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County has 25 confirmed cases along with one death from the COVID-19 virus in their daily update on Sunday. The report also stated that Bradford County has had 369 negative tests for the virus.
Sullivan County is remaining steady at one confirmed case and no confirmed deaths. The county also has 22 confirmed negative tests.
Tioga County is reporting 14 confirmed tests and one death, Lycoming County has 37 reported cases and no deaths, Wyoming County has 17 confirmed cases and one death, Susquehanna County has 63 cases and one death and Luzerne County is reporting 1,741 cases and 34 deaths.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, so now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 126,570 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- Nearly 1% are aged 13-18;
- 6% are aged 19-24;
- 39% are aged 25-49;
- 28% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 479 cases among employees, for a total of 4,929 at 368 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. According to the DOH, no Bradford County nursing or personal care home facilities have had an outbreak.
