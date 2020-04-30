The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County had one new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in their daily update on Wednesday.
Bradford County had stood pat at 28 confirmed cases and two deaths since Thursday, April 23. The two deaths have been corroborated by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman. Sullivan County has had no new cases since the only case in the county was reported on April 5.
In his daily update, Carman reported no new deaths but that the public should not be alarmed if the death totals “adjust a tad bit over the next few days.”
He went on to say that there had been “intriguing” cases where type A and B influenza tests came back negative, cultures negative, COVID-19 negative, and no bacterial growth for up to five days.
“We’re not sure if we had a false negative test or what the scenario is, however the epidemiologist at DOH (Pennsylvania Department of Health) will have to make that determination,” Carman said. “Those are above my pay grade.”
Statewide, there are 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,366. The DOH said in their official release that “as a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 479 deaths today bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.”
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- 38% are aged 25-49;
- 27% are aged 50-64; and
- 26% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
