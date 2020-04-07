HARRISBURG — Bradford County's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus has risen to 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's update on Tuesday afternoon.
There are 1,579 additional cases of COVID-19 since Monday's update bringing the statewide total to 14,559. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 240.
Sullivan County remains at one confirmed case, Lycoming County is now reporting 12 cases, Tioga County is reporting 10, Susquehanna County has 11, and Wyoming County has five cases.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 7% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
