Bradford County is one of several Pennsylvania counties that have progressed from the state’s substantial level to the moderate level of COVID-19 transmission.
In the latest Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update, Bradford County had a 5.4% positivity and incidence rate of 68 per 100,000 residents between May 21 and May 27. During the previous seven days, the county had a 9.2% positivity and an incidence rate of 124.3 per 100,000 residents. The county also went from 75 confirmed cases to 41 confirmed cases between the two time periods.
To be included in the state’s moderate category, counties must have an incidence rate of 10 or more, but less than 100, incidents per 100,000 residents or between 5% and 9.99% positivity.
One county – Wyoming – remains in the substantial category.
“COVID is tough, but together Pennsylvanians are tougher. Pennsylvania continues to see positive trends – low case counts and increased vaccinations every day,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Over 50% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated and that number continues to increase.”
Although the state’s COVID-19 capacity restrictions on businesses have now been fully lifted, masking is still required for those who have not been vaccinated until June 28, or at least 70% of those at least 18 years of age have been fully vaccinated statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.