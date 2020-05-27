In the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s update on COVID-19’s effect on Pennsylvania, the department announced that Bradford County’s share of the toll is up to 45 cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths Tuesday. Bradford County’s infected toll was last updated Saturday before this announcement.
Neighboring Bradford County, Sullivan County remains at two cases, Tioga County has 16 cases and two deaths, Lycoming County has 161 cases and 14 deaths, Wyoming County has 33 cases and seven deaths, and Susquehanna County has 97 cases and 15 deaths.
The DOH announced Tuesday that statewide cases had increased by 451 to 68,637 and that statewide death counts rose by 13 to 5,152 total deaths in the state.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of total deaths, 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,159 of total cases are in health care workers.
