Schools may now only have to go virtual for a day or two following a positive case of COVID-19 in the building, according to the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
The department’s COVID-19 Response Director Dr. Wendy Braund and the Department of Education Deputy Secretary Matt Stem co-hosted a press conference on Tuesday which gave Pennsylvania families a look into what this summer may look like with COVID-19.
Braund related that the guidance for summer camps and summer school programs are very similar to what they were last year in terms of masking and 75% capacity mitigation efforts.
She stated that the main CDC update is that students must stay a minimum of three feet apart in classrooms rather than six, citing that child to child transmission is relatively rare and that transmission in schools is most often among adults.
“The change in the distance is based on real-world evidence, in data that has been analyzed in school situations, that demonstrate that when schools are rigorously following other prevention measures like masking and good hand hygiene, the level of transmission is not substantially different at a three-foot distance between children,” she said.
“In counties where substantial transmission continues to occur, middle and high school students should be six feet apart, unless cohorting is possible,” Braund added.
According to the CDC, cohorting refers to the practice of isolating multiple individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 together or quarantining close contacts of an infected person together as a group due to a limited number of individual cells.
Braund stated that social distancing between adults and between adults and children in schools should remain six feet apart, especially during physical activity, choir and band, and anytime masks are not worn such as when eating.
These activities should occur outdoors or in large ventilated spaces, according to Braund.
The new guidance for how schools should handle new confirmed cases of COVID-19 considers the rate for community transmission in each county, the number of cases among students and staff in each school building during the past 14 days, and the size of those buildings.
Braund said that in some instances, the recommendations for school closures amid new confirmed cases may change to 1-2 days rather than the previous 3-7 days.
“These closures, while on a shorter time frame, still allow for necessary cleaning and for public health staff to direct close contacts into quarantining,” she explained.
The new guidance states that when school buildings close due to the virus, the school must pause all in-person instruction and extracurricular activities including sports. This allows public health staff to complete case investigations and contact whoever needs to quarantine as quickly as possible.
To Braund, getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated is a step towards a better tomorrow.
“For all teachers who have not already been vaccinated, we want you to be vaccinated as soon as possible. However, the importance of having kids at school highlights the need for all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible,” she said.
The DOH is continuing to request larger allocations from the federal government and get those shipments to providers who administer them in as little time as possible.
Braund reported that there has been a recent increase in variant cases across the state and that Pennsylvanians must continue to wash their hands often and practice social distancing to the best of their ability.
