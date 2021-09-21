A video has been released that officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health hope can address concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The video is available via Facebook or PAcast, and features Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Dr. Paul Offit, Vaccine Education Center director and professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In it, they talk about the vaccine approval process, vaccine data reporting, its effectiveness against variants, and the science looking into the safety of the vaccine with children and women who are pregnant.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective, however, it’s normal to have questions about them,” Johnson said. “With so much information and misinformation out there, access to reliable and trusted sources can help you make the best decision for you and your family. Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against COVID-19, especially with the delta variant and other strains of the virus. It’s essential that we continue to inform and educate Pennsylvanians about the COVID-19 vaccines, because good information leads to good decisions.”
Across Pennsylvania, 67.8% of those 18 years old and older are fully vaccinated, while those fully vaccinated in Bradford County make up a little less than 33% of the population.
“We have our golden ticket out of this pandemic and that’s the vaccine,” Offit said. “There is no good reason not to get a vaccine. Get it. Protect yourself and those you come in contact with. We can end this and go back to life as we lived it before this pandemic, but not until that happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.