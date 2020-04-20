DOH debuts zip code specific COVID-19 data (free to read)

Thirteen people residing in the Sayre-based 18840 zip code have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new, more local data set announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday.
Specific numbers for areas with between one and four cases are listed as “redacted” — which encompass a little more than half of the county — while no cases have been reported among those in the Ulster, Milan, Rome, Warren Center, Monroeton, Granville Summit, Stevensville, Sugar Run, Wysox, and Laceyville-based zip codes.
Sullivan County’s lone case resides just below the Bradford County border in the New Albany area zip code. Sullivan County also has 24 negative tests.
Overall, Bradford County has 25 positive COVID-19 cases, 391 negative tests, and one death. The county currently has no cases in nursing or personal care homes.
The Department of Health’s zip code-specific map was produced through a collaboration with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
“What’s important to remember about this information is that if there are a lower number of confirmed cases in your zip code, it doesn’t mean it's safe to resume your normal activities, discontinue social distancing, or go out without a mask,” said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “We know that everyone who has had COVID-19 has not been able to be tested, especially if they have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. We know that people can have COVID-19 and never develop symptoms. So when you go out to a life sustaining business or activity, you need to wear a mask.”
Levine noted that people should utilize double-layer cotton fabric masks and save the N95 masks for health care workers.
Among tips for using masks, she advised:
- Clean hands before putting masks on;
- Don’t wear a damp mask;
- The mask should fit snugly around ones mouth and nose;
- Avoid touching the mask while using it;
- Don’t touch the front of the mask when taking it off and clean hands after;
- Wash or discard the mask after every use.
“Remember, in terms of using a mask, my mask protects you, your mask protects me,” she said.
Statewide, there are 33,232 positive COVID-19 cases — 948 more than were reported Sunday. The death total has also risen to 1,204, which is an increase of 92 from Sunday.
The zip code-level map of COVID-19 cases is available on the department’s website, health.pa.gov.
