Data updated in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard Monday now shows Bradford County with 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date once again.
This comes after the total was increased to 51 with the June 29 reporting, and then 52 the day after, and then back to 51 with Friday’s update.
The county’s data continues to show six probable cases to date and three COVID-19 related deaths.
Since Friday’s reporting, probable cases in Sullivan County have jumped from one to five while the county remains with five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Wyoming County has had 38 confirmed cases (one more from Friday), two probable cases, and seven deaths to date; Lycoming County has had 202 confirmed cases (12 more from Friday), 12 probable cases, and 20 deaths to date; Tioga County has had 21 confirmed cases (one more from Friday), six probable cases, and two deaths to date; and Susquehanna County has had 179 confirmed cases, seven probable cases (one more from Friday), and 24 deaths to date.
Across the state, the department reported an additional 450 positive COVID-19 cases — nearly half attributed to Allegheny County — and one related death. More than 90,000 residents have tested positive for the virus to date, with 78% having recovered, while 6,754 have died.
In New York state, Tioga County has had 160 confirmed cases to date (six more than Friday) with 122 recoveries and 24 deaths, while Chemung County has 118 positive cases (two more from Friday).
