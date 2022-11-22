CANTON — Residents of Bradford County will have the opportunity to acquire free COVID-19 testing as they prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17’s Canton Office located at 33 Springbrook Dr. Everyone can access the facility Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Appointments are not necessary as registration will be completed on-site. Although ID is not required to be tested, people can still bring a photo ID if they desire. People do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
DOH is also providing the services at nearly a dozen other sites throughout the commonwealth. The services aim to protect people from the COVID-19 virus during the holiday season.
“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family and friends during holiday gatherings,” said Acting Health Secretary/Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. We also recommend testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19.”
The testings seek to alert and safeguard Bradford County residents from the COVID-19 virus. As of Nov. 15, Bradford County has 25,247 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, which is 41.85%. Overall, Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents, which is over 66%.
DOH’s COVID-19 community-based testing sites are operated in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. Three forms of testing will be offered and will include point of care tests where tests are performed and results are analyzed on-site, distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests and administration of the mid-nasal passage swab PCR testing.
