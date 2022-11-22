generic COVID

CANTON — Residents of Bradford County will have the opportunity to acquire free COVID-19 testing as they prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17’s Canton Office located at 33 Springbrook Dr. Everyone can access the facility Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

