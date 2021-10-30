The Pennsylvania Department of Health released additional information on Friday for the free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site that is coming to Bradford County.
Free testing will be offered at the Guthrie-owned former Kmart building, located at 2900 Elmira St. in Athens Township, Tuesdays through Saturdays starting next week and concluding Nov. 13. Tuesday through Friday testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Saturday testing will be offered from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
According to the DOH, registration for the test site will be completed on-site and the turnaround time for testing results is 48 to 72 hours. Testing sites are open to anyone who wants a test.
The test site can help up to 450 people per day with mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests and the testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointment is necessary.
Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older, and people don’t need to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”
“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Beam continued.
People with no symptoms that have tested positive should isolate themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19 and if fully vaccinated individuals experience symptoms or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises getting tested three to five days after exposure, even with no symptoms.
The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until one’s test result is negative. If the result is positive, the CDC recommends isolating for 10 days.{p class=”p1”}The DOH also launched a new dashboard to provide a comprehensive view of the COVID-19 impact on residents and staff in 688 nursing homes across the state on Friday.{p class=”p1”}The Skilled Nursing Facility Data Dashboard was published with facility-level COVID-19 resident and staff cases, deaths and vaccination rates leveraging data that nursing homes are already required to report to the federal government and will be updated each Friday.{p class=”p1”}“We are continually striving to provide the most comprehensive and accurate data available on the impact of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and this new dashboard is another step toward that goal,” Beam said. “For the first time, people are able to go to one location to see how many COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in any facility along with vaccination rates for residents and staff.”{p class=”p1”}Nursing homes were required to report COVID-19 data to both the state and federal governments before the dashboard’s publication. By shifting to using the federal data, the state reporting requirement is eliminated, allowing administrators more time to focus on residents.{p class=”p1”}The final data reported to the state, which shows cumulative resident cases and deaths and staff cases back to May 14, 2020, will remain available online and the Skilled Nursing Facility COVID-19 data dashboard is on the long-term care COVID-19 data page.{p class=”p1”}As of Friday, Bradford County has had 37 deaths in its nursing home facilities and there have been eight nursing home facilities with COVID-19 cases.{p class=”p1”}There have been 337 COVID-19 cases among the residents and 106 COVID-19 cases among the employees of nursing home facilities in Bradford County.{p class=”p1”}In Pennsylvania, there have been 44,043 residents of nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the COVID-19 nursing home data of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Data.{p class=”p1”}The weekly resident confirmed COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents is 6.11 in the state and the total number of residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents is 692.60.
