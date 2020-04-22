The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County seemed to drop from 31 to 29 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's daily update on Wednesday. The total number of negative tests in the county rose from 408 to 457. No new deaths outside of the five listed in Tuesday's update were reported.
On Tuesday the DOH incorporated new data into their daily briefings including zip code specific data. The Sayre zip code area remains the only Bradford County municipality with more than one to four confirmed cases with 13 confirmed positive cases and 123 negative cases. Zip codes with less than four confirmed cases are redacted to protect the identity of the infected. The DOH reported Sayre to have 14 positive cases on Tuesday, more than were reported on Wednesday.
When asked about the discrepancy in data reporting, a DOH spokesperson told the Review "as we receive more reports from commercial labs and we investigate positive cases, it is important that the cases are counted in the correct county, which is the county of residence. Some specimen submissions could include different addresses, such as the address where the specimen was collected. Through our investigations, we will determine the county of residence, and if we need to update our data, will do so."
The DOH also noted that deaths reported will be subject to the same adjustments.
Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman told the Review on Wednesday that the Department of Health's data on the outbreak statewide is different from the data that he is reporting locally. Carman is reporting that one of the five deaths reported by the DOH is confirmed by his office to be a Bradford County resident and that two others are confirmed to have died in Bradford County but resided in New York. Carman has not confirmed any more deaths in the county that COVID-19 is confirmed to be responsible at least in part.
"What we understand today is that the Department of Health is also including presumed COVID-19 deaths in their updates," the coroner said. "There is a discrepancy, we’re dealing with absolute positive numbers and DOH is dealing with absolute and presumed COVID-19 deaths, that would explain the difference."
Carman went on to say that the data accumulation that the DOH is performing has a relevant place in examining the pandemic, but that his office will continue to report on absolute cases that he has confirmed.
Through the DOH, Tioga County is reporting 15 positive cases and two deaths, Lycoming County is reporting 43 positive cases and two deaths, Sullivan County remains at one positive case and no deaths reported, Wyoming County is reporting 17 cases and one death, Susquehanna County is reporting 71 positive tests and four deaths and Luzerne County is reporting 1,848 positive cases and 60 deaths.
As of 12 a.m., April 22, there are 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35,684. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts. Today, 58 new deaths are reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
- 25% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of the total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
