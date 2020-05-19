DOH reports third COVID-19 death in Bradford County (free to read)

A little more than a week after Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman announced a third COVID-19-related death in Bradford County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reflected a third death in its update Monday that included 87 new deaths across the state.
In all, there are 822 additional positive COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, bringing the total to 63,056 to date. Bradford County’s total remains at 41, with 1,048 people having tested negative.
During her briefing, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, in response to multiple questions about counties whose number of deaths decreased with Monday’s reporting, explained that the state was now utilizing an updated death reporting system, and some of the deaths have been corrected to reflect the decedent’s county of residence instead of county where they died.
“Where a person passed away might not be their county of residence, so with this transition today there have been some changes, but from now on they will be consistent,” said Levine.
Bordering Bradford County, Lycoming County has had eight deaths and 149 positive cases, Susquehanna County has had 15 deaths and 85 positive cases, Tioga County has had two deaths and 16 positive cases, Wyoming County has had four deaths and 30 positive cases, and Sullivan County has had two cases.
She added that numbers regarding those who have recovered from COVID-19 could be released later this week.
