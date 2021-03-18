Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an updated order on Tuesday that makes March 31 the deadline by which all vaccine providers in Pennsylvania should have vaccine appointments scheduled for all residents eligible under Phase 1A, according to a press release.
“This order requires vaccine providers to use all reasonable efforts to meet this goal by the end of the month,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Providers also are encouraged to consider other barriers to vaccination, such as transportation issues, and tackle those so that our most vulnerable can most easily access the vaccine.”
She added that providers should factor in equity while scheduling appointments and keep in mind that certain times or days may benefit different populations.
The DOH said that it will be supporting vaccine providers with this goal by updating vaccine allocation information on its website so that eligible Pennsylvanians can find out which local providers carry the vaccine and options for which they are being provided, including clinic appointments and targeted community vaccination events.
The update included that this week, Pennsylvania vaccine providers will be receiving a total of 278,670 first/single doses and 242,270 second doses of vaccine.
The state had been allocated nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses from the federal government from December 2020 through March 20, 2021.
According to the press release, providers in the 66 counties under the department’s vaccine plan have administered 3,835,484 doses, including vaccinating more than 1.1 million people over age 65.
“Later this month, Pennsylvania anticipates receiving an increase in vaccine first doses,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Once we have everyone in Phase 1A scheduled, we will be working closely with vaccine providers and county leaders to set up community vaccination clinics and to vaccinate frontline workers.”
“This aggressive plan is designed to meet the goals outlined Friday by Governor Tom Wolf and members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to get everyone in Phase 1A scheduled, vaccinate workers in targeted industries and then move to have everyone who wishes to be vaccinated eligible by May 1,” she added.
Guthrie reported that the medical facility is currently working on forming a plan of how to accomplish this goal.
“Guthrie is aware of the Pennsylvania goal to create an appointment schedule by March 31 for all 1A eligible persons. We currently have a well-defined process for notifying and scheduling the public for vaccination for weeks when vaccine is available. This new DOH order has additional communication requirements and clarification is being sought to ensure Guthrie understands how to best proceed,” said a Guthrie spokesperson.
There were 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new related deaths reported in Bradford County on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In total, the county had seen 3,782 confirmed cases since March 2020 and 81 related deaths.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 58 confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, there was an increase in 108 confirmed cases.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard reflected that 3,039 Bradford County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine and 6,549 had received both doses and were fully vaccinated.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released on Wednesday based on data collected from March 5 to 11 showed a statewide percent-positivity of 5.7% and 21 counties at the substantial level of transmission.
“While case counts continue to decline, percent positivity decreases, and more and more Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, we still are reporting thousands of cases a day and that is still concerning,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are on the right course. As the weather gets warm, please remember to wear a mask, practice social distance and wash your hands frequently as the virus still has a presence in our communities.”
Although the percent-positivity reflected no change from last week’s data, 29 counties in the state had a positivity rate lower than 5% and zero counties had a positivity rate over 20%.
Bradford County reflected statewide progress with COVID-19 with a percent-positivity of 5.9% with a rate of 82.9 per 100,000 residents over the seven-day period, bringing it back down to the moderate level of transmission.
According to the Department of Education, the low level of community transmission is determined by an incidence rate below 10 or a percent positivity below 5% per 100,000 residents over seven days.
For moderate, the incidence rate must be between 10 and 100 or show a percent positivity equal to or higher than 5% or below 10%. The substantial rate of transmission is an incidence rate equal to or greater than 100 or a percent positivity rate equal to or greater than 10%.
Neighboring counties showed lower numbers as well: Susquehanna (7.3%), Sullivan (1.6%), Lycoming (5.2%), and Tioga (3.2%).
Wyoming County (9.0%) showed the highest percent-positivity bordering Bradford County.
