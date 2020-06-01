In the Department of Health’s daily update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania, a third positive case of COVID-19 in Sullivan County was recorded on Sunday.
In the department’s zip code specific data on positive COVID-19 tests there are three places in the county where the three positive test’s primary residence could be located: a small portion of New Albany and Benton zip codes, which mostly reside in neighboring counties, and the Dushore zip code. Zip codes with four or less positive tests do not detail how many in the zip code have tested positive to protect the identity of the COVID-19 patients. Statewide there were 511 additional positive tests reported by the DOH in Pennsylvania along with 18 new deaths on Sunday. Currently there are 71,926 positive cases in Pennsylvania and 5,555 deaths. Bradford County remains at 46 positive cases and three deaths. Sullivan County has not recorded a death related to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.