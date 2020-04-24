DOH update: Bradford County holds steady with confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths (free to read)

Pennsylvania reported an additional 1,599 positive COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday, bringing the total to 38,652, along with 1,492 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Meanwhile, between Thursday and Friday, Bradford County has held steady with 28 positive cases and two confirmed deaths, according to the Department of Health. In addition, two ventilators were being used for the county’s COVID-19 patients, and nearly 500 county residents have tested negative to date.
Looking at the Pennsylvania counties that Bradford County shares a border with, Lycoming has had 48 positive cases and 919 negative tests; Sullivan County has had one positive case and 26 negative tests; Susquehanna County has had 76 positive cases, four deaths, and 212 negative tests; Tioga County has had 14 positive cases, one death, and 197 negative tests; and Wyoming has had 17 positive cases, 100 negative tests, and two deaths.
With Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf now looking to transition parts of the state back to normal operations starting May 8 — including Bradford County and the surrounding northcentral region, the governor faced a question during Friday’s briefing about how the commonwealth is preparing for a potential second wave in the fall.
“That’s a big concern,” he responded, with fears of additional problems that could be brought on with the flu season. “One of the things we don’t know is how big that wave is going to be. But we do know that it will be determined in part with how we behave — to the extent that wear masks while we’re out, even if we’re in a yellow (partially reopened) or green (fully reopened) zone as Pennsylvania beings the reopening process, to the extent that we avoid unnecessary trips from our home, to the extent we wash our hands and pay due respect to the needs of our neighbors and friends and family — we’re going to bend that curve and when the fall comes, that increase will not be as great as it otherwise might.”
Wolf also urged precautionary measures for those who might be traveling between transitioning regions with fewer cases and those harder hit in the coming months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.