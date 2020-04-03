Bradford County has a confirmed ninth case of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
This case was among 1,404 additional positive cases reported across Pennsylvania, which brings the total to 8,420. There were also 12 new deaths. Pennsylvania now has a total of 102 COVID-19-related fatalities.
In addition, 53,695 patients have tested negative for the virus.
Neighboring Sullivan County still remains without a positive case while Wyoming County is now at two, Lycoming County has eight, Susquehanna County has four, and Tioga County has three.
Bordering Bradford County in New York state, Tioga County has eight confirmed cases while Chemung County has 23 cases. Tioga County’s data also notes that three people who had tested positive have now fully recovered.
Similar data for other neighboring counties has not been made available.
Also Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf asked all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes as part of another effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. This builds on the statewide stay-at-home order that Wolf issued Wednesday, requesting that everyone in the commonwealth not leave their homes unless it’s for life-sustaining reasons.
“Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandana across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection.”
Guidance about how to make a homemade mask is available at www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Stop-the-Spread.aspx.
“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like the grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” Wolf added. “These people are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”
During a virtual Q&A Thursday, Bradford County Commissioners stressed the importance of “doing what we’re asked to do” by state and federal officials to help halt the spread of COVID-19, especially as they faces concerns about local businesses that had to close because they were deemed “non-life-sustaining” by the state.
“If we can just get through this pain, buckle down and get it down, we can get our businesses back open because we need to get them back open,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “We need to do what we’re asked to do right now and take our own personal responsibility and make sure we don’t get the virus and pass it on.”
